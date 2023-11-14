(KRON) – Teamsters Local 2010, representing 1,100 skilled trades workers at California State University, are on a one-day unfair labor practice strike on Nov. 14 across 22 CSU campuses.

CSU skilled trades workers are made up of plumbers, electricians, carpenters, plant operators, HVAC technicians, auto mechanics, painters, metal workers, and more. According to the Teamsters, the organization has been in negotiations with the University for over nine months.

The one-day strike will result in interruption of services provided by Union workers, including deliveries and waste pickup. Strike sanctions will also shut down construction on campuses being performed by unionized building trades workers.

Last week, the Teamsters and California Faculty Association members rallied at the Board of Trustees meeting, demanding CSU finally bargain in good faith and address stagnated salaries and poor working conditions.

According to the Teamsters press release, Teamsters are demanding a fair contract that addresses longstanding demands by workers to improve wages and restore step increases.