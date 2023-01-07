TRACY, Calif. (KRON) — Police in Tracy busted two separate illegal marijuana grow sites on Thursday, and found more than 1,000 marijuana plants, according to a press release from the Tracy Police Department.

Tips from various community members led TPD’s Special Investigations Unit to investigate two different residences that police suspected housed large-scale, indoor marijuana growing operations. Police executed search warrants on both residences Thursday. At this time, police do not believe the two to be connected.

The grow locations were within a six- minute drive of one another.

The first warrant was served in the 1600 block of Treehaven Lane, and police say they found 645 marijuana plants. Yueming Chen, 53, of San Francisco was arrested after the search and booked into county jail.

(Photos courtesy of Tracy Police Department)

The second search warrant was served on the 2700 block of Marshall Court, where police say they found 549 marijuana plants. David Vlquoc Truong, 53, also of San Francisco, was arrested after the search and booked into county jail.

Police ask that anyone in the community who has information about an illegal grow operation to contact the non-emergency line at 209-831-6550 or provide an anonymous tip through Tracy CrimeStoppers at 209-831-4847. You may also text TIPDPD to 274637 to text with TPD.