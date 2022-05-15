SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — And that’s a wrap on the 2022 Bay to Breakers race! More than 15,000 people participated in the event and ran through the streets of San Francisco.

The best dressed race in the Bay Area returned to the streets of San Francisco Sunday morning.

Avid runners — who came out to win — started the Bay to Breakers race near the Embarcadero, but the competition quickly turned into the one for the best costume.

The 7.5 mile race also featured Superman, Power Rangers, and baby Yoda.

The race quickly turned into a party at Hayes Valley.

“I think the most exciting part of the race is the Hayes Street hill because you just get to see people huffing and puffing or people flying by you. I think it’s a kick,” said longtime Bay To Breakers participant Clark Semple.

It continued near the Panhandle and ended at Ocean Beach. For some, Sunday marked their first time participating in the event, others like Semple have been doing it for over 30 years.

KRON On is streaming live

“I started in 1973 and this is my 70th birthday,” Semple said.

Semple doesn’t know when he’ll stop running in the race, but it doesn’t seem like its anytime soon.