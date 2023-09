(KRON) — A power outage in the South Bay Thursday night affected more than 15,000 PG&E customers, according to PG&E’s outage map.

The outage is in the area of Campbell and Saratoga, west of San Jose.

The outage began at around 7:15 p.m. Power is estimated to be restored at 11:15 p.m., PG&E said.

PG&E is investigating the cause of the outage.