More than $18K worth of stolen items recovered, 2 arrested: Palo Alto police

PALO ALTO, Calif. (KRON) – Two people have been arrested in connection to an organized retail theft at the Stanford Shopping Center on Thursday, according to the Palo Alto Police Department.

More than $18,000 worth of suspected stolen property was recovered by police.

59-year-old Jose Moises Mujica of Van Nuys and 62-year-old Remedios Reyes of North Hollywood have been booked into the Santa Clara County Main Jail on several charges, including felony organized retail

theft, felony possession of stolen property, and misdemeanor possession of burglary tools.

Around 6:43 p.m., police received a report of shoplifting at Victoria’s Secret.

A store employee told police that a man was stuffing items into his pants while appearing to shop with a woman.

Police say the suspects left the store without paying and went to their car in the parking lot. The employee followed them.

When officers arrived, the suspects were detained.

Investigators determined that the man took more than $500 worth of bras.

In their car, police found several trash bags full of suspected stolen property.

Authorities say there were nearly 400 pieces of brand new clothing items from stores like Express, Hollister, and J. Crew — Those items totaled more than $18,000.

Police continue to investigate to determine when and where those items were stolen. It was confirmed that items were stolen from a Fresno Victoria’s Secret on Feb. 8.

Burglary tools used to shoplift were also found in their car.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the 24-hour dispatch center at (650) 329-2413. Anonymous tips can be emailed to paloalto@tipnow.org.