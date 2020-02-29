More than 1K coronavirus testing kits shipped to California

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KRON) — California has received a shipment of more than 1,000 coronavirus test kits, the California Department of Public Health announced Friday.

The kits will be used to detect COVID-19 through diagnostic testing in the community.

The large shipment of kits can test up to 1,200 people.

California Governor Gavin Newsom said the new resources will help medical experts treat the deadly virus.

“These new testing protocols and resources will help California medical experts identify and treat COVID-19 cases, trace potential exposures and better protect public health,” Newsom said. “I am grateful to the CDC and federal government for quickly heeding our state’s requests and assisting California’s response to this evolving situation.”

All this after Santa Clara County reported another unknown origin coronavirus infection, the second in the country.

The first unknown case is a Solano County woman who was infected with the virus by possible community spread.

Dr. Sonia Angell, director of the California Department of Public Health and State Health, said community spread of the virus could be growing.

“As we face the likelihood of community transmission here in California, having this resource where we need it, is essential to better inform public health response and protect our communities,” Angell said.

Below are tips provided by health officials in efforts to reduce the risk of becoming infected with the coronavirus:

Washing hands with soap and water

Avoiding touching eyes, nose or mouth with unwashed hands

Avoiding close contact with people who are sick

Staying away from work, school or other people if you become sick with respiratory symptoms like fever and cough

Follow guidance from public health officials

