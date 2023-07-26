(KRON) — It has been a deadly and dangerous year on Bay Area freeways. KRON4 has covered 21 shootings on Bay Area freeways since the start of 2023, and there appears to be no end in sight.

A shocking illustration of the violence taking place on Bay Area freeways lays out 20 of the shooting locations below. The map paints a grim picture:

(20 of the 21 Bay Area freeway shootings reported in 2023)

Some freeways are more prone to shootings than others. For example, there have been at least eight shootings on Interstate 580 in Oakland since the beginning of the year. Not far behind is another freeway that runs through Oakland; Interstate 880 has seen seven freeway shootings since 2023 began.

In April, a freeway shooting on I-880 in Fremont took the life of five-year-old Eliyanah Crisostomo. Eliyanah was riding in her family’s car when a stray bullet from a gunfight between cars pierced through her heart and she died.

Three shootings have taken place so far this year on Interstate 80. In June, two shootings less than a week apart hit Interstate 80 in Berkeley and then Albany. The third shooting on I-80 took place in Vallejo in May.