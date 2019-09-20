More than 1,800 PG&E customers without power in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – A major power outage in San Francisco is affecting thousands of customers Friday morning.
The outage was reported around 8 a.m.
Right now around 1,800 customers are affected in the Mission Bay, Twin Peaks, and Dogpatch neighborhoods.
This is down from more than 22,000 customers reported around 9 a.m.
According to PG&E officials, a third party not affiliated with PG&E hit an underground power line while doing construction near the area of Illinois and 22nd.
At this time PG&E crews are working to restore power in the area.
Estimated time of restoration is 10:30 a.m.
Drivers are reminded to treat traffic lights as 4-way stops.
Latest News Headlines:
- Banner belonging to Oakland’s Gay Men’s Chorus vandalized with anti-gay messages
- Milwaukee zoo visitors get first glimpse of red panda cub
- ‘She literally could not breathe’: Texas mom links daughter’s asthma attack to vaping
- School puts desk of special needs student in bathroom
- 2 Muslim men from Texas say American Airlines profiled them