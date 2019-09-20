More than 1,800 PG&E customers without power in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – A major power outage in San Francisco is affecting thousands of customers Friday morning.

The outage was reported around 8 a.m.

Right now around 1,800 customers are affected in the Mission Bay, Twin Peaks, and Dogpatch neighborhoods.

This is down from more than 22,000 customers reported around 9 a.m.

According to PG&E officials, a third party not affiliated with PG&E hit an underground power line while doing construction near the area of Illinois and 22nd.

At this time PG&E crews are working to restore power in the area.

Estimated time of restoration is 10:30 a.m.

Drivers are reminded to treat traffic lights as 4-way stops.

