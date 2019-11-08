More than 30 cars broken into in 3 days in San Mateo County

SAN MATEO COUNTY (KRON) – Authorities are reminding you to never leave valuables in your car and to make sure it’s locked after a rash of auto burglaries reported in Millbrae and Half Moon Bay recently.

Approximately 13 vehicle burglaries were reported in El Granada from the evening of Nov. 6 to the morning of Nov. 7, and authorities said additional burglaries had been reported in surrounding areas in previous days.

Vehicle burglaries- Skyline/I-280 corridor / San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office

Between Nov. 4 and Nov. 5, about 17 vehicles were burglarized in the areas of Hillcrest Boulevard/Skyline Boulevard and Dumont Ct./Crestview Drive in Millbrae.

Again, additional burglaries had been reported in nearby areas before and after this most recent spree.

Vehicle burglaries- Skyline/I-280 corrido / San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office

Authorities have issued the following tips to help you avoid becoming a victim:

Do not leave valuable items in your car.

Close all windows and lock all doors before leaving your vehicle.

Park in well-lit, heavily populated areas when possible.

Be aware of your surroundings and trust your instincts. If something doesn’t feel right, find another place to park.

Avoid parking next to occupied vehicles.

Do not leave garage door openers in parked vehicles. Even if it is parked in your garage. Don’t forget to lock that too.

Don’t think your dark tinted windows will hide your valuables. Thieves often use flashlights to see through tint.

Call 911 if you see any suspicious activity or people.

