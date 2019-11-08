Live Now
More than 30 cars broken into in 3 days in San Mateo County

SAN MATEO COUNTY (KRON) – Authorities are reminding you to never leave valuables in your car and to make sure it’s locked after a rash of auto burglaries reported in Millbrae and Half Moon Bay recently.

Approximately 13 vehicle burglaries were reported in El Granada from the evening of Nov. 6 to the morning of Nov. 7, and authorities said additional burglaries had been reported in surrounding areas in previous days.

Vehicle burglaries- Skyline/I-280 corridor / San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office

Between Nov. 4 and Nov. 5, about 17 vehicles were burglarized in the areas of Hillcrest Boulevard/Skyline Boulevard and Dumont Ct./Crestview Drive in Millbrae.

Again, additional burglaries had been reported in nearby areas before and after this most recent spree.

Vehicle burglaries- Skyline/I-280 corrido / San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office

Authorities have issued the following tips to help you avoid becoming a victim:

  • Do not leave valuable items in your car.
  • Close all windows and lock all doors before leaving your vehicle.
  • Park in well-lit, heavily populated areas when possible.
  • Be aware of your surroundings and trust your instincts. If something doesn’t feel right, find another place to park.
  • Avoid parking next to occupied vehicles.
  • Do not leave garage door openers in parked vehicles. Even if it is parked in your garage. Don’t forget to lock that too.
  • Don’t think your dark tinted windows will hide your valuables. Thieves often use flashlights to see through tint.

Call 911 if you see any suspicious activity or people.

