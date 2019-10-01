More than 30 detained during Amazon protest at San Francisco Whole Foods

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – A protest outside a Whole Foods in San Francisco ended with more than 30 animal rights activists arrested.

People with the group Direct Action Everywhere rallied outside the Noe Valley grocery store for more than three hours.

It started Monday morning with dozens in the parking lot.

Several of them chained themselves to the store, blocking the entrance.

A group member even climbed to the roof holding up a giant 15-foot cutout of Jeff Bezos’ head.

The group claims Amazon is selling products from farms with cruel conditions.

Whole Foods released a statement saying the protest jeopardizes the safety of customers and are proud to provide transparency in animal welfare and growing practices.

