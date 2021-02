SANTA CLARA, Calif. (KRON) — More than 300 customers will soon lose power in Santa Clara, officials announced Thursday.

Silicon Valley Power says it’s disconnecting power to 340 customers in the southwest area of the city for emergency repairs.

We are in the process of disconnecting power to 340 customers in the SW section of the city in order to make emergency repairs. Power is expected to be restored by 11pm. — Silicon Valley Power (@SantaClaraPower) February 12, 2021

Power is expected to be restored by 11 p.m.

