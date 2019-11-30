More than 300 DUI arrests, eight deaths during first 30 hours of CHP maximum enforcement

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The California Highway Patrol arrested 314 suspected DUI drivers within the first 30 hours of the agency’s maximum enforcement period for the Thanksgiving holiday.

Another eight people have died in collisions within the CHP’s jurisdiction in California during the same 30 hour time period, the agency reported.

The CHP’s Thanksgiving Maximum Enforcement Period continues through the weekend. Within the first 30 hours of the holiday enforcement effort, CHP officers made 314 DUI arrests. At least 8 people have died in collisions w/in CHP jurisdiction during the MEP. #DriveSober #buckleup — CHP Headquarters (@CHP_HQ) November 29, 2019

The arrests and highway fatalities come as the CHP increases its patrols on California roadways during the holiday weekend.

The maximum enforcement period began Wednesday night and continues through Sunday night.

“Historically speaking, it tends to be one of the more dangerous time periods, because there’s a lot more people traveling — there’s a lot more people celebrating,” said CHP Officer John Fransen told KRON4 earlier this week.

The highway patrol encourages Californians to celebrate the holiday responsibly and slow things down, especially during the wet weather — which can make for slick, dangerous roads.

The CHP says nearly half of the 59 people killed during car collisions last year during Thanksgiving weekend in the state were not wearing seat belts.

A total of 931 people were arrested for driving under the influence during Thanksgiving weekend in 2018, according to the CHP.