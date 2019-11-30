Power restored after outage affects more than 3,000 customers in Santa Clara

SANTA CLARA (KRON) – Power has been restored to all customers in Santa Clara, according to Silicon Valley Power.
A power outage in the southwest part of Santa Clara affected 3,164 customers.
The electric utility says the troubleshooter found a tree branch in the 12kV lines.
One the branch was removed, all power was restored.
