Power restored after outage affects more than 3,000 customers in Santa Clara

Bay Area

SANTA CLARA (KRON) – Power has been restored to all customers in Santa Clara, according to Silicon Valley Power.

A power outage in the southwest part of Santa Clara affected 3,164 customers.

The electric utility says the troubleshooter found a tree branch in the 12kV lines.

One the branch was removed, all power was restored.

