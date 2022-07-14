Fast food chain Raising Cane’s opened its first Bay Area location in Oakland on July 14, 2022.

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — It’s finally here in the Bay Area! Popular fast food chain Raising Cane’s grand opening was Thursday in Oakland.

More than 400 people lined up Thursday morning at 8430 Edgewater Drive to go inside the restaurant known for its chicken fingers, Raising Cane’s announced on Twitter. Some lined up as early as 4 a.m.

Although the restaurant didn’t officially open until 9 a.m., people lined up for perks offered by Raising Cane’s. The company announced it was accepting entries between 6:30-7:30 a.m. for a raffle in which 20 customers will get free Cane’s for a year.

In addition, the first 100 dine-in customers received a commutative Cane’s t-shirt and a gift card.

Raising Cane’s in Oakland is open on Sunday to Wednesday from 9 a.m. until 2 a.m. and Thursday to Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3:30 a.m.

Before the Oakland location opened, the closest locations to the Bay Area are in Manteca, Lodi, and Stockton. The 72nd Cane’s in California located on Edgewater Drive is approximately two miles from Oakland International Airport.