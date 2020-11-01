More than 50% of Contra Costa County residents have voted

CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — More than half of Contra Costa County residents have already voted.

“I am relieved,” Lily Wescott said. “I’m glad it’s done.”

On Saturday, Wescott crossed off voting on her to do list.

“I actually came in with my mail in ballot and didn’t realize that I had the ability to go ahead and vote early so I went ahead and took care of that right away,” she said.

Early voting in person began Friday in Contra Costa County.

Jennifer Luk-Matney lead’s the Heather Farms Park site and says so far almost 500 people voted in person.

By Saturday the crowd tapered off.

“Today has been consistently slow,” Luk-Matney said. “Well it’s not that slow but yesterday earlier in the morning we had lines all the way around the park.”

With Election Day fast approaching, over 50% of residents in the county already voted.

County officials have been encouraging residents to vote by mail advising it is the safest way during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Betty Tam never received her mail in ballot so she got it done in person and feels safer to make her vote count.

“I think voting early is for sure that I get my vote in and this vote is very efficient because we did it electronically, get a print out and just drop off one sheet of paper,” Tam said.