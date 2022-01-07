More than 500 Oakland teachers call out sick to protest COVID safety

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) – More than 500 teachers in Oakland called out of work sick on Friday, but they weren’t all sick. Some were just fed up with what they say is a lack of COVID protocols from the district.

Parents received notices Thursday night that the sickout was happening, canceling classes at 12 schools.

Teachers say there aren’t enough masks and the daily testing isn’t preventing COVID spread.

Calling out of work sick was their way of saying they’ve had enough.

Hundreds of educators chose to protest over teaching Friday.

They drove in what they call a caravan for school safety to the Oakland Unified School District office to let administrators know they think more needs to be done with COIVD protocols.

Teacher and parent Tamara Henry says students are coming to school with insufficient masks and that daily testing isn’t working.

“Really concerned about the testing situation and rapid tests seem like they aren’t picking up omicron and we’re concerned about that and we want to really talk to the district about solutions,” Henry said.

“We had 503 teachers call in sick today that’s about twice what we have normally been seeing this week,” John Sasaki said.

OUSD Communications Director, John Sasaki, says the decision of hundreds of teachers not to come to work Friday was unapproved by the district.

“Technically illegal, it’s not supposed to happen and bottom line is it’s something that we feel is not what should be happening,” Sasaki said.

According to Sasaki, the district is meeting the union’s demands of providing KN95 masks for teachers and students and a temporary agreement was met Thursday night to extend COVID sick leave.

A request for two weeks of distance learning is something the district is not willing to budge on.

“We want to make sure that we’re educating our kids in the best way possible and that’s obviously in person,” Sasaki said.

These teachers say they know what’s best for their students and worry that if protocols don’t change they run the risk of infecting themselves and their loved ones with COVID.

“We just feel the district isn’t acting with enough urgency with the crisis that we’re in,” Henry said.

Sasaki says most students were able to go to school today with around 65 Oakland schools still open for classes.

As of now, the district expects all schools will be open again Monday.