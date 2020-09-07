More than 5,000 PG&E customers in Napa County could be impacted by power shutoffs

SAN FRANCISCO, CA – JUNE 18: Pacific Gas and Electric (PG&E) trucks sit parked on a street on June 18, 2018 in San Francisco, California. California lawmakers are saying that PG&E is considering bankruptcy after a report released by Cal Fire investigators earlier this month showed that PG&E was tied to 12 California wildfires in […]

NAPA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) – PG&E customers in Napa County have been warned of a potential Public Safety Power Shutdown on Monday night, according to the utility.

About 5,656 customers could be impacted by the shutoffs.

PG&E says the power would be shutdown starting late Monday night and being fully restored by Wednesday night.

The areas the could be affected include:

Deer Park

Angwin

Calistoga

Aetna Springs

Berryessa Estates

Eastern slopes above St. Helena

Parts of Pope Valley

Power shutoffs are not expected to impact the City of Napa, City of American Canyon and Town of Yountville.

Check to see if your address will be affected.

