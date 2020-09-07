More than 5,000 PG&E customers in Napa County could be impacted by power shutoffs

NAPA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) – PG&E customers in Napa County have been warned of a potential Public Safety Power Shutdown on Monday night, according to the utility.
About 5,656 customers could be impacted by the shutoffs.
PG&E says the power would be shutdown starting late Monday night and being fully restored by Wednesday night.
The areas the could be affected include:
- Deer Park
- Angwin
- Calistoga
- Aetna Springs
- Berryessa Estates
- Eastern slopes above St. Helena
- Parts of Pope Valley
Power shutoffs are not expected to impact the City of Napa, City of American Canyon and Town of Yountville.
Check to see if your address will be affected.
