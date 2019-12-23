More than 6,000 kids gifted toys this holiday in Sacred Heart’s annual toy drive

SAN JOSE (KRON) – More than 6,000 children will be receiving toys, books, and stocking stuffers from Sacred Heart.

It’s happening along S. 1st Street in San Jose Monday.

The goal is to distribute more than 18,000 toys for the holidays.

Sacred Heart is partnering with Bank of America and a team of volunteers to make the toy room a reality.

If you’re interested in helping, shifts are available on Christmas Eve or you can still donate new, unwrapped toys.

Sacred Heart has been hosting the annual tradition since 1964.

