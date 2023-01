MARTINEZ, Calif. (KRON) — More than 70 dogs and cats were rescued from a residential fire Tuesday in Martinez, according to the Contra Costa County Fire Department.

(Contra Costa County Fire Department)

The fire broke out in the garage of a home on Barber Lane. One resident was transported to the hospital for smoke inhalation. Two other residents were uninjured.

The Contra Costa Fire Department said the fire does not seem suspicious in nature.