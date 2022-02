EL CERRITO, Calif. (KRON) – More than 78,000 PG&E customers are without power on Wednesday night.

Around 5:45 p.m., PG&E reported the outages impacted 78,001 from Berkeley, El Cerrito and Richmond areas.

The cause of the outage remains under investigation at this time.

Power is expected to be restored by 8:30 p.m., officials say.