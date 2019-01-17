Bay Area

More than 80,000 customers without power across the Bay Area

Posted: Jan 16, 2019 03:27 PM PST

Updated: Jan 16, 2019 09:38 PM PST

More than 80,000 customers without power across the Bay Area

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) - In the midst of the rainstorm moving across the Bay Area, 82,608 PG&E customers are without power. 

As of 9:30 p.m., PG&E updated their storm-related outage numbers to:

  • San Francisco - 2,263
  • Peninsula - 18,052
  • North Bay - 38,035
  • East Bay - 4,613
  • South Bay - 19, 645

According to PG&E, 6,100 customers were without power in Sonoma and Marin Counties on Wednesday afternoon around 3 p.m. 

A large outage in Marin County that affected 4,600 customers has now been restored, according to PG&E officials. They say tree branches were impacting a power line, but the tree has since been removed.

As of 3 p.m., 366 customers were affected in the Peninsula, 221 in the East Bay, and 268 in the South Bay. 

PG&E reminds customers to stay safe and to stay away from downed power lines. If you see downed power lines, keep yourself and others away from it and call 911 and PG&E at 1-800-743-5000.

There is no estimated time of power restoration at this time. 

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


