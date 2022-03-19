PETALUMA, Calif. (KRON) — An unknown suspect shoplifted multiple high-priced power tools at a Friedman’s Home Improvement store in Petaluma Thursday afternoon, officials say.

The tools were priced over $800.

The suspect was captured on store surveillance cameras.

The video shows a suspect who is described a 40-year-old Hispanic male with a large build, according to officials.

Anyone who recognizes or saw the suspect is asked to call Officer Jacob Boes at 707-778-4372.

This is an ongoing investigation.