More than 9,000 PG&E customers without power in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – Thousands of PG&E customers in San Francisco are without power on Wednesday night.
Around 7:52 p.m. PG&E reported that 9,123 customers were impacted.
The PG&E website shows the outages are concentrated in the Haight-Ashbury to Hayes Valley neighborhoods.
It is unknown at this time what the cause of the outage is.
PG&E is en route to assess the situation.
They estimate the power will be restored around 10:45 p.m.
Check back for more details as this is developing.
