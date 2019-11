FREMONT (KRON) — More than a dozen auto burglaries were reported Saturday morning in Fremont, according to the Fremont Police Department.

Officials say 15 auto burglaries were reported in the Niles District.

It is believed that the same suspects likely targeted multiple victims in Union City as well.

15 auto burglary reports were taken early this morning in our Niles District. The same suspect(s) likely targeted multiple victims in Union City as well. Please remember to remove all valuables from your vehicle. pic.twitter.com/CZOry14pm4 — Fremont Police Department (@FremontPD) November 2, 2019

Authorities want to remind the public to remove all valuables from your car.