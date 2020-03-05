More than a dozen coronavirus cases now reported in Santa Clara County

SANTA CLARA COUNTY (KRON) – The coronavirus outbreak continues to grow globally.

In California, there are 53 confirmed cases of the virus and across the United States more than 150.

A total of 11 people have died in the US – 10 in Washington state and one in California.

In the Bay Area, 14 people are now infected with the virus in Santa Clara County, after three new cases were confirmed on Wednesday.

Officials say two men came into close contact with an existing case and that both men are in isolation at their homes.

The third person has been hospitalized.

Officials said one of the 14 patients is being treated in Palo Alto.

Latest Stories: