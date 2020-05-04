More than a dozen parks reopen in San Mateo County

SAN MATEO COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) – In accordance with the easing of some stay-at-home orders Monday, San Mateo County will reopen trails in 13 of its 23 parks which have remained closed since March 27.

The following will reopen:

Crystal Springs Regional Trail

Edgewood Park

Huddart Park

Junipero Serra Park

Memorial Park

Miranda Surf West

Pescadero Creek Park

Pillar Point Bluff

Quarry park

Ralston Bike Trail

Sam McDonald Park

San Bruno Mountain Park

San Pedro Valley Park

Wunderlich Park

All park visitors are required to hike single-file on narrow trails, practice social distancing, carry face coverings, and not gather with people not part of one’s household.

Playgrounds, picnic areas, campgrounds, fields, visitor centers, and some restrooms and parking lots will remain closed.

Park hours are 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily.

To prevent the congestion on trails and in parking areas that occurred last month prior to park closures, the department will convert some single-track trails to one-direction routes, open a limited number of parking lots, prohibit road parking, and keep some trails closed to bikes.

Dogs must be on leash in parks and trails where dog walking is allowed.

“We are eager to welcome visitors back to San Mateo County Parks and for them to experience the physical and mental health benefits of being outdoors and on the trails,” said Parks Director Nicholas Calderon. “During this time, it’s critical that park users follow the new rules developed to prevent overcrowding, discourage gatherings and that support social distancing. Let’s work together to ensure that parks are safe environments for everyone.”

The department will work towards opening additional parks in phases and based on factors that include visitor compliance with rules, the department’s ability to secure adequate cleaning and protective supplies for staff, and orders issued by the county’s health officer.

