More than two dozen joints now replaced on Richmond-San Rafael Bridge

RICHMOND (KRON) - 7 joints to go!

Caltrans provided an update on Tuesday regarding the work being done on the Richmond-San Rafael Bridge.

Officials said 24 of the 31 joints have now been replaced on the bridge.

This week, 6 of the 7 remaining joints on the upper deck will involve the construction of additional structural steel components.

Each of the original joints dates back to the mid-1950's.

The new joints feature rubberized seal designed to shrink and expand with the changing temperatures, which will prevent cracking of the surrounding concrete road deck.

Next year, 30 joints on the lower deck of the bridge will also be replaced.

The upper deck project is still slated for completion in July.

The work will take place at night so drivers can expect lane closures from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

