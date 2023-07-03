(KRON) — A Boys and Girls Club employee who worked at a San Mateo summer camp program is accused of victimizing multiple young boys, according to prosecutors.

On Monday, prosecutors released more disturbing details about what happened at a summer camp held at Fiesta Gardens International School at 1001 Bermuda Drive in San Mateo.

Kevin Granados-Elizalde, 25, of Redwood City, preyed on boys between ages 7-8 while he worked as an assistant site director at the school, according to prosecutors and police. The Boys and Girls Club’s website states that its free summer camp program at Fiesta Gardens International School is for students in grades between kindergarten and fifth grade.

According to the San Mateo County District Attorney’s Office, Granados-Elizalde later confessed to police that he is addicted to child pornography.

Prosecutors said Granados-Elizalde took an 8-year-old boy into a bathroom, ordered the boy to take off his clothing, and took photographs of the boy’s body. In another incident, Granados-Elizalde took a 7-year-old boy into a bathroom, “made him undress, spread his buttocks, and photographed him,” prosecutors wrote.

After the camp staffer victimized the 8-year-old boy multiple times, the boy told his mother, prosecutors said. The mother called police on Wednesday and the San Mateo Police Department arrested Granados-Elizalde.

During his arrest, he “confessed, stating he was addicted to child pornography,” prosecutors wrote. Investigators also found pornographic videos on his cellphone, according to the DA’s Office.

Kevin Granados-Elizalde’s mugshot was provided by the San Mateo Police Department.

Granados-Elizalde was booked into jail for a multitude of felony charges, committing lewd or lascivious acts with a child, using an underage person for obscene matter, and possessing child pornography.

Granados-Elizalde made his first court appearance in the San Mateo County Hall of Justice on Friday. He requested an attorney through the Private Defender Program and he did not enter a plea.

A judge ordered the Boys and Girls Club staffer to remain in custody with no bail. He is scheduled to return to court on July 7 for arraignment.