(KRON) — Two children who died in a suspected murder-suicide in Danville last week have been identified. Evelyn Isailovic, 13, and her sister Amelia Isailovic, 11, both died in the incident, according to a GoFundMe established to assist their family.

An adult who also died in the incident was previously identified as 44-year-old Nemanja Isailovic, of Danville. Evelyn and Amelia are believed to have been his children.

Photo: GoFundMe

“Evie and Amelia were bright lights in our community,” read the GoFundMe. “Both loved school, had many friends and enjoyed many activities. Evie loved to play bass clarinet and Amelia had recently started learning to play the trombone.”

The girls, along with their father, were found dead inside their Danville home last Wednesday around 5:20 p.m. when officers arrived to conduct a welfare check.

“Officers entered the residence and found three bodies, an adult and two juveniles,” the Contra Costa County Sheriff’s Office told KRON4.

“The unexpected and tragic loss of Evie and Amelia has left Lisa and her family with numerous financial burdens including funeral costs,” reads the GoFundMe, which at this time has raised over $39,000 to help the family.