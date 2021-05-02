More water restrictions proposed in Marin County

MARIN COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — In the North Bay, more water restrictions could be coming to Marin County.

The water board declared a water shortage emergency last week.

Some restrictions are already in place, like the banning of washing cars at home and power washing homes and businesses.

Now, more restrictions being considered include limiting sprinkler irrigation to twice a week, drip irrigation to three days a week, and requiring covers for pools and spas.

The board will talk about those and other restrictions at its meeting Tuesday.