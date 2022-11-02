An alleged stalker identified by USF as Bill Hobbs is seen in a photo released by the University of San Francisco. (Image courtesy USF)

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A man accused of being a serial stalker who preyed on young women around the University of San Francisco’s campus is facing more charges.

Bill Gene Hobbs, 34, of San Francisco, was reported by more than a dozen women for allegedly making unwanted physical advances and groping victims.

District Attorney Brooke Jenkins announced Wednesday that six new victims came forward since his arrest last month.

Prosecutors amended charges filed against Hobbs to include three new counts of misdemeanor public nuisance, two counts of misdemeanor battery and one count of misdemeanor assault.

Hobbs was initially charged on October 14 in connection to 14 incidents of harassment, stalking, and sex crimes committed against women around the university, as well as other parts of the city. He was previously charged with false imprisonment, assault, battery, sexual battery, and public nuisance.

The felony false imprisonment charge is punishable by probation up to three years in county jail. For the misdemeanor charges, he faces up to six months in county jail per victim.

According to inmate records, Hobbs remains locked in a San Francisco County Jail with no bail.

Jenkins thanked all of the women who spoke out. “I would like to thank the courageous women and witnesses who came forward to share their stories and the San Francisco Police Department for their ongoing work in this investigation which has now yielded additional charges for Hobbs,” the city’s top prosecutor said.

When Hobbs was still at-large, University of San Francisco officers stepped-up patrols and issued a campus safety alert to students. University officials said Hobbs’ stalking behavior was first reported in February. “An individual who lives near campus is reportedly exhibiting inappropriate behavior around our campus and in other San Francisco neighborhoods. This individual is known to follow and try to talk to, hug, or touch people,” USF wrote.

The San Francisco Police Department wrote, “A series of suspicious incidents directed towards women began occurring in San Francisco. In these incidents (the suspect) would approach female victims and make unwanted physical advances towards them. In many of the cases, the suspect would inappropriately touch the victim. The suspect would then immediately flee the scene.”

The District Attorney’s Office Child Abuse and Sexual Assault Unit worked closely with police to bring the case against Hobbs. Victim advocates are working with all victims that have come forward to offer support and assistance.