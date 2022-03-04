MORGAN HILL, Calif. (KRON) — On Thursday, Morgan Hill police arrested a juvenile in connection with a shooting that occurred in January.

According to police, the 14-year-old suspect was arrested on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon, discharge of a firearm in a grossly negligent manner, possession of a concealable firearm, possession of ammunition, and possession of metal knuckles.

On January 16, at approximately 3:02 p.m., officers responded to a report of a shooting in the area of West Main and Crest avenues.

When officers arrived they determined that a verbal altercation between two males had occurred — where at one point the juvenile suspect brandished a handgun and fired multiple times at the victim.

The 14-year-old was able to flee and was not immediately found by police.

On Thursday, Morgan Hill Police officers located the juvenile as he was riding an electric bicycle near East Edmundson Avenue.

The 14-year-old was arrested and booked into the Santa Clara County Juvenile Hall.

Morgan Hill Police said in a press release that this is the second youth who has been arrested for shooting a firearm in the past 16 days.

A search warrant was later served at the juvenile’s home and found firearms, ammunition, and metal knuckles.