Morgan Hill declares ‘Level Two’ water shortage

MORGAN HILL, Calif. (KRON) — A South Bay city with a reputation for conserving water has declared a Level Two water shortage.

That means a host of new restrictions in Morgan Hill, most of which will impact on the watering of lawns and landscaping.

The sign out front of the Morgan Hill Community Center is flashing the news that the city council has declared a Level Two water supply shortage.

The days appear numbered for lush green grass.

The city council’s action means residential and commercial customers will be restricted to watering their lawns and landscaping to three days per week, effective immediately.

Odd numbered addresses may water on Monday, Thursday and Saturday. While even numbered addresses can water on Tuesday, Friday and Sunday. Under the ordinance, a Level Two water supply shortage is defined by the need to reduce consumer demand for water by 21 to 40 percent.

Although mostly dependent on ground water, Morgan Hill is home to Anderson reservoir, which was drained ahead of a seismic safety retrofit.

The empty reservoir, the largest in the county, underscores the June 9 decision by Valley Water to impose a mandatory water use reduction of 33-percent. The water shortage declaration means filling or refilling ornamental ponds or lake with potable water is prohibited.

Water leaks must be repaired within 48 hours and hoses must have shut-off nozzles and each irrigation valve must be limited to 15 minutes per day.