MORGAN HILL, Calif. (KRON) – In the South Bay, a new gun buyback event has been scheduled for the city of Morgan Hill on Saturday, Dec. 10. It is the latest gun buyback event — over the last year there have been buybacks in Marin County, Solano County, Contra Costa County and Santa Clara County.

The event will be held at the Morgan Hill Outdoor Sports Center from 9 am to 2 pm. Anyone surrendering a functional firearm will receive $100 for a handgun and $200 for an assault weapon or ghost gun. The limit is five guns per person. The county will buy back up to $50,000 in firearms.

Anyone who turns in a gun at the event will not be asked who owns the gun or where it came from. The goal, simply put, is to save lives.

“The gun buyback event is intended to prevent accidental deaths, suicides, and preventing lost or stolen guns from getting into the hands of criminals,” said Morgan Hill Police Chief Shane Palsgrove.

The county’s last gun buyback event was in May in Milpitas where more than 400 were turned in, including 14 assault weapons and seven ghost guns.

Finally, all the guns turned in during the buyback will be examined. If they are found to be stolen, an attempt will be made to return the gun to its rightful owners. Otherwise, all of the unclaimed weapons will be destroyed.