(BCN) — Morgan Hill police are investigating burglaries committed by an armed suspect who was able to escape after a dangerous car chase with authorities.

According to the Morgan Hill Police Department, officers on Thursday were alerted to a speeding vehicle with its alarm sounding on Depot Street around 2:20 a.m.

Upon arrival, officers saw the vehicle as it drove on Depot Street. They attempted to pull over the but its driver did not yield, police said.

A car chase followed but ended quickly due to unsafe and reckless driving by the suspect driver, according to police.

Morgan Hill detectives obtained video surveillance, which showed at least one of the suspects standing outside of the suspect vehicle while holding a handgun. They further learned the unknown suspect was driving an unreported stolen vehicle.

According to police, they found out the unknown suspect committed at least seven vandalisms and vehicle burglaries on Depot Street, E. Third Street, and E. Fourth Street.

Those with relevant information are urged to contact Morgan Hill police at (669) 253-4912 or email Scott.Purvis@Morganhill.ca.gov.

