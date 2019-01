Morgan Hill police looking for man suspected of sexually assaulting child

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Arturo Padilla

MORGAN HILL (KRON) -- Police in Morgan Hill are asking for the public's help in finding a 57-year-old man wanted on multiple charges concerning the sexual assault of a minor.

A felony arrest warrant has been issued for the suspect, Arturo Rosas Padilla -- who police say they have yet to locate.

Police say a report was originally filed in November against Padilla.

The man is known to frequent Morgan Hill, San Jose and Fremont.

