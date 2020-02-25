Morgan Hill police officers help deliver baby girl on side of road

MORGAN HILL, Calif. (KRON) – Morgan Hill police helped deliver a healthy baby girl Monday night after responding to an urgent phone call from a man who said his baby just couldn’t wait to be born.

“A frantic father-to-be called 911 and said the baby wasn’t waiting!” the Morgan Hill Police Department posted on Facebook.

Officers responded to the area of Sutter and Jarvis where they rushed to the woman’s side to help her deliver her baby just in time.

“It’s not often we get to help deliver a baby, but what a special event it is!” the caption read.

Authorities said the baby girl is healthy and doing well.

