(KRON) — The Morgan Hill Police Department released updated information Tuesday related to the fatal shooting of Humberto Cossio last month. Cossio, 33, of Morgan Hill, was shot and killed on July 20 as he was walking south through the intersection of Monterey Road and Spring Avenue, according to a social post from Morgan Hill PD.

It is believed Cossio was previously engaged in a verbal confrontation with a group of people on Ciolino Avenue, the release states. No suspects were identified at the time.



Photos: Morgan Hill Police Department

On Aug. 14, the department included a photo of a white Nissan Sentra that was believed to have been used during the commission of the homicide. Following the photo’s release, Morgan Hill PD received dozens of tips and anonymous information related to the case, according to police. The department also received an updated photo of the vehicle along with a photograph of a male suspect they are currently seeking to identify.

The investigation remains ongoing. Anyone with any pertinent information is asked to call Det. Adrian Sapien at (665) 253-4995.