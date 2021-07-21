Morgan Hill police seek suspect in fatal shooting

MORGAN HILL (BCN) – Morgan Hill homicide investigators are looking for a suspect responsible for fatally shooting a 33-year-old Morgan Hill man late Monday evening.

At approximately 9:03 p.m. Monday, officers were dispatched to the intersection of Monterey Road and Spring Avenue for a report of person down on the ground. When officers arrived, they located a gunshot victim, who had already succumbed to his injuries.

During the investigation, it was determined that the victim was walking southbound on Monterey Road when an unknown suspect or suspects approached him. During the interaction with the suspect or suspects, the victim was shot.

Detectives believe this was an isolated incident.

The victim’s identity is being withheld until next of kin is notified.

This is Morgan Hill’s second homicide of 2021.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Det. Adrian Sapien at (669) 253-4995 or the police department’s anonymous tip line at (408) 947-STOP.