MORGAN HILL, Calif. (KRON) — More than four thousand Pacific Gas & Electric customers were without power in Morgan Hill Wednesday night. The outage marked three straight days of significant power losses in the city.

PG&E said the outage began at 4:45 p.m. As of 8:30 p.m., there was no estimated restoration time.

The City of Morgan Hill is currently experiencing significant power outages for the third time in three days. To check on the status of power outages in your area please visit the PG&E website: https://t.co/jCTVxUDulL. Our public safety teams remain in available and in service. pic.twitter.com/Y8Mum9nyM5 — City of Morgan Hill (@CityofMorganHil) September 8, 2022

There have been outages throughout the Bay Area over the last few days due to the significant heat the region has felt. These unplanned outages are different than the rolling blackouts that PG&E warned might be put into place.

The South Bay has been hit especially hard by the outages over the past two days. On Tuesday, more than 25,000 PG&E customers in the San Jose area were without power at one point. Another outage on Wednesday cost 5,255 San Jose customers their power.

An outage on Monday knocked power out for 4,180 Morgan Hill PG&E customers. The outages have spread throughout the Bay Area, affecting businesses like a Livermore bakery that was forced to operate without power.