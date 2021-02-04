Map: These are the Bay Area’s COVID mass vaccination sites

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — San Francisco is adding a second mass vaccination site to administer the Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 doses.

Mayor London Breed said staff at the Moscone Center will be able to give up to 10,000 doses per day once it opens on Friday — and they are free of charge.

Appointments are based on availability of doses, so more slots will open up as the city gets additional deliveries of the vaccines.

This brings a total of three mass vaccination sites to the Bay Area, once Oakland’s site opens up in partnership with FEMA and Cal OES in mid-February.

California has already launched the ‘My Turn’ app, where residents can get alerted when they are eligible to make an appointment to get the vaccine, and now San Francisco has its own website to book appointments at its vaccination locations.

As of Feb. 4, 2021, this is who is eligible to get a COVID-19 vaccine in California:

Healthcare workers

Long-term care residents

Individuals 65 and older

Those at risk of exposure at work in the following sectors: Education and childcare Emergency services Food and agriculture



The following are the mass vaccination sites in the Bay Area. However, there are also lower-volume site options available at clinics, pharmacies and hospitals around the Bay Area — like this one in San Jose that had a massive line on Thursday.

City College of San Francisco

55 Frida Kahlo Way, San Francisco, CA 94112

Moscone Center South (opening Feb. 5)

747 Howard Street, San Francisco, CA 94103

Oakland-Alameda Coliseum (expected opening Feb. 16)

7000 Coliseum Way, Oakland, CA 94621

This story will be updated as more high-volume sites come to the Bay Area.