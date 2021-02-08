Moscone Center has vaccines available: Sign up

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The San Francisco Health Department is asking eligible residents to fill up its Moscone Center mass vaccination site.

The health department tweeted a photo with what looked like dozens of vacant chairs, ready to seat people who are age 65 and up and need the COVID-19 vaccine.

The Moscone Center had just opened for vaccinations on Friday to a completely booked schedule. Now, just after a weekend, the site has a nearly empty room.

People can schedule their appointment after checking eligibility using California’s My Turn system.

At the Moscone Center specifically, the county said they are only vaccinating frontline health workers and those ages 65 and older.

At this time, Californians generally eligible are: