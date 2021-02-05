Moscone Center ready to mass vaccinate eligible residents

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The Moscone Center has officially opened as San Francisco’s second mass COVID-19 vaccination site on Friday morning, and it’s already all booked up.

Only people who are ages 65 and older, or healthcare workers, are eligible to sign up for an appointment at that site.

The large convention halls have been converted into medical facilities that have the capacity to vaccinate up to 10,000 people per day, according to Mayor London Breed.

At this time, there are only 1,500 doses available per day because of limited vaccine supply.

“Although vaccine remains in limited supply, we are building, we are building the partnerships and infrastructure so that when vaccine is readily available, we are ready to go,” San Francisco Director of Health Dr. Grant Colfax said.

This vaccination hub was put together by the city and healthcare providers, including Kaiser.