San Francisco mass vaccination site taking appointments again after pause

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The Moscone Center South mass vaccination site opens back up Thursday at 11 a.m. after a nearly two week pause.

San Francisco stopped accepting new appointments at the new site because of low vaccine supply.

It had only been open for about ten days before vaccinations came to a halt. Originally, city officials said Moscone would reopen after a week, and then that got delayed.

As of Wednesday, more people who live or work in San Francisco are allowed to book a COVID-19 vaccine appointment starting, now that the city is serving people in Phase 1B.

This includes teachers, restaurant workers, emergency services personnel and more are eligible, along with anyone 65 and up and frontline healthcare workers who became eligible earlier.

However, it does not mean they will all be swiftly vaccinated.

The San Francisco COVID Command Center says they will likely have to reduce first dose vaccine appointments by 80% over the next two weeks because supply is so limited.

So far, Mayor London Breed says the county has vaccinated 80% of its healthcare workers and people 65 and older, and 18% of all San Franciscans have received at least their first dose.

She adds that the county can vaccinate up to 10,000 people per day as long as the supply is there, but that is not the case yet.

You can sign up for vaccine eligibility/appointment alerts here.