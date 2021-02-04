Moscone Center to open as mass COVID vaccination site

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – San Francisco continues to ramp up coronavirus vaccination efforts despite a lingering lack of vaccines.

The city is opening up it’s second mass vaccination clinic at the Moscone Center on Friday.

Inside the Moscone Center, the large convention halls have been converted into medical facilities that can hopefully vaccinate between 7,000 TO 10,000 people per day.

This clinic is a joint effort between the City of San Francisco Kaiser Permanente, Adventist Health, the California Medical Association, Common Spirit/Dignity, and Futuro Health.

At the moment, you need to be 65 years or older or a medical professional who qualifies under Phase 1A of the vaccination rollout plan in order to receive a vaccine.

Although this new hub can do up to 10,000 vaccines per day, they only have about 1,500 doses per day available. San Francisco health officials say it’s important to be ready for when more vaccines become available.

“Although vaccine remains in limited supply, we are building, we are building the partnerships and infrastructure so that when vaccine is readily available, we are ready to go,” San Francisco Director of Health Dr. Grant Colfax said.

In order to receive a vaccine at this location, you have to sign up through the state’s website myturn.ca.gov.

This is not a drive-through location. Patients need to be dropped off at the curb or park nearby and go inside.