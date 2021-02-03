Moscone Center: Vaccination site’s opening date pushed back

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — San Francisco for weeks has been preparing to open the Moscone Center as a vaccination site.
The center, which is projected to vaccinate about 7,000 people, was supposed to open this week.
However, the San Francisco Department of Public Health is no longer giving a firm date on when the center will open, according to Supervisor Matt Haney.
Haney says the vaccination site should be the city’s biggest site so far.
When the site does open, appointments will be required — but the site is open to anyone eligible to receive a vaccine.