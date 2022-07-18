(KRON) — Mosquitoes carrying West Nile virus have been found in Santa Clara and Sunnyvale, the County of Santa Clara Vector Control District confirmed on Monday. On Tuesday night, the area will be treated to reduce adult mosquito populations, if weather permits.

The Vector Control District has a surveillance program to detect West Nile virus and other diseases that are transmitted through mosquito bites. It has been conducting these treatments regularly since 2003 to reduce mosquito populations that might be carrying the virus.

In an interview with KRON4 on Friday, experts with the Contra Costa County Vector Control District said drought conditions were ideal for mosquito-borne illnesses to spread. There are mosquito-eating fish available at CCMVCD for Contra Costa County residents in need of them.

The mosquito treatment will begin at 11:00 p.m. Tuesday night and last approximately four hours, involving truck-mounted equipment. It will be centered at Reed Avenue and South Wolfe Road. There is no need for residents to relocate during the treatment.

Symptoms of West Nile virus include: