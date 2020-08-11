Mosquitoes in Santa Clara County test positive for West Nile virus

SANTA CLARA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) – Officials said West Nile virus has been confirmed in adult mosquitoes collected in a limited area of Los Altos Hills.

According to the County of Santa Clara Vector Control District, the mosquitoes were collected from portions of the 94022 zip code.

Mosquito control treatment has been scheduled in the area for Thursday, Aug. 13 at 10 p.m. and will last about three hours.

The treatment will be centered at Purissima Road and Roble Ladera Road:

North – Arastradero Road and Stirrup Way

East – West Fremont Road

South – Moody Road and South El Monte Road

West – Page Mill Road and Altamont Road

Map: County of Santa Clara Vector Control District

Residents in the area will be notified via door hangers starting Tuesday, Aug. 11 as well as via AlertSCC and Nextdoor.

Anyone with questions can call 408-282-3114 from 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

