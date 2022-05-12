REDWOOD CITY, Calif. (KRON) — A San Francisco man brutally attacked a Fitzgerald Marine Reserve volunteer who was trying to help protect harbor seals on Moss Beach, according to prosecutors.

Raekwon Marquise Bush, 25, of San Francisco, was slated to appear in a San Mateo County courtroom Thursday to enter a plea. Bush is facing assault and battery charges in connection to the March 28 assault.

According to prosecutors, the incident began when two women who volunteer for Fitzgerald Marine Reserve walked to the beach to take photographs of seals. The marine reserve is an oasis for hundreds of harbor seals who give birth and raise their pups on the beach every spring.

The marine reserve is designated as a Marine Protected Area and dogs are not allowed. Dogs can disturb the seals and cause mothers to abandon their pups, according to wildlife experts.

The two women spotted Bush on the beach with his pitbull dog. The dog was unleashed.

Bush was also with a 22-year-old Hayward woman, Unaloto Kioa, who was holding a cat and a baby, prosecutors said.

The volunteers shot photographs of the dog violation to show a nearby state park ranger.

Prosecutors said Kioa grabbed one of the volunteers by her hair and snatched away the camera, prosecutors said.

Bush then ran up and attacked the volunteer, “throwing her to the ground and repeatedly punching her in the head,” prosecutors wrote.

The second volunteer ran up the beach bluff to alert the ranger. When the ranger arrived, Bush threatened the ranger and San Mateo County Sheriff’s deputies were called in as backup, prosecutors said.

Deputies found the beating victim on the ground bleeding.

She was transported to a hospital to be treated for head and face injuries, including broken teeth. Prosecutors noted that the victim is 5’2″ tall and weighs 140 pounds, while Bush is 6’4″ tall and weighs 205 pounds.

Bush remains in the San Mateo County Jail in lieu of $35,000 bail.

