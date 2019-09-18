Mother, 2 children seriously injured in Marin crash

MARIN (KRON) – A fiery crash along northbound Highway 101 in Marin County has sent a 39-year-old mother and her two children to the hospital with critical injuries.

According to CHP, officers responded to a two-vehicle crash on Hwy-101 near the St. Vincent exit around 8:30 a.m.

CHP said a white Toyota forerunner lost control.

It remains unknown if the Toyota collided with another vehicle or the center divide or both before traveling across all lanes of traffic.

That is when officials say the car overturned down a 90-foot hillside and burst into flames.

Authorities say the mother, who was driving, along with the two children, were removed from the car by good Samaritans.

Early reports indicated that the mother and two children were ejected but now CHP says that is not the case.

Officials say the children were brought up to the right shoulder of the roadway at the top of the embankment where they received medical attention from paramedics.

Officials say all three suffered life-threatening injuries.

The mother was airlifted to John Muir Medical Center in Walnut Creek and her 3-year-old son was taken to Oakland Children’s Hospital.

Her 6-year-old daughter was initially taken to Marin General but has since been life-flighted to Oakland Children’s Hospital as well.

Right now CHP said it’s too early to tell if the accident was weather-related.

The right two lanes were closed during the crash investigation; all lanes reopened a little after 11 a.m.

